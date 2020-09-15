B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 943 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,456. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $184.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.