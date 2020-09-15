Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,151,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 7,211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BZQIF remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

BZQIF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

