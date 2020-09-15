Bank of America Downgrades Norbord (TSE:OSB) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord (TSE:OSB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OSB opened at C$43.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.65. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$47.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$583.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Norbord will post 3.4735586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 572.18%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

