Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $63.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after buying an additional 5,380,755 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $80,005,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,383,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

