Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Banner posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 587,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,473 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 21.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banner by 40.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 151,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.