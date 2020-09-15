Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Davy Research raised shares of Barratt Developments to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 553 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 652.92 ($8.53).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.91. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

In related news, insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

