BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMWYY. UBS Group cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Main First Bank started coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BMWYY stock remained flat at $$25.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,484. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

