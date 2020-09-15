Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) & Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDT) Critical Contrast

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $148.67 million 0.08 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.58 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Volatility and Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration N/A -0.16% -0.07% Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bellatrix Exploration and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

