BHP Group’s (BHP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,140 ($27.96) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.77 ($23.40).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,753.40 ($22.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

