BidaskClub Downgrades Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

LORL stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LORL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

