BidaskClub Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

