BidaskClub Lowers 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.