BidaskClub Lowers Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

ARWR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 1.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

