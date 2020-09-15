BidaskClub Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.97.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ebix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 341,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.