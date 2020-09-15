BidaskClub Lowers Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

ESGR stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enstar Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,428,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

