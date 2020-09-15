BidaskClub Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB opened at $266.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,215. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

