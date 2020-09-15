BidaskClub Lowers First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 252.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 366.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

