BidaskClub Lowers Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

