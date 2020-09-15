Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lowered by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $281.33. 16,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.70 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.