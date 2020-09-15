BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

