Bitcloud Trading Down 4.1% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $48,588.26 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,471,383 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

