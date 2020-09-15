Bitcoin Classic Market Capitalization Tops $6,089.56 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6,089.56 and $48,369.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

