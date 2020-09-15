Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $65,919.59 and approximately $5,770.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00262258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.01520587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00193502 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

