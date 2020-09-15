Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of BKCC opened at $2.40 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $168.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 24,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,818.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 94.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,374,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,827 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $1,535,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 359.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 201,768 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 334.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 170,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 15.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

