Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MEN remained flat at $$11.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,379. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,006,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 416,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 268,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

