Blocknet Price Up 6.4% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $12,312.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009219 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002307 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,109,680 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

