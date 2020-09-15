Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Raised to C$3.50

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$4.15 to C$4.10 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Bluestone Resources stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 23.64, a current ratio of 23.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$2.43.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

