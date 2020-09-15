BMO Capital Markets Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$10.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVN. CIBC upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

IVN stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1,976.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at C$2,686,568.37. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 965,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,728,500. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last 90 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

