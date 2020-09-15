Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.7 days.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

