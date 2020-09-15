Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Update

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Get Bowl America alerts:

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.