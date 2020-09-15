BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 173,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,385. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.83. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

BRAMBLES LTD/S Company Profile

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

