Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALG. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares in the company, valued at $715,481.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $445,219.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,329 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.16. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.