Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 343.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 53.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

