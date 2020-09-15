Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

MSA opened at $125.77 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,333,000 after acquiring an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 4,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

