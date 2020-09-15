Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $7.38

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $12,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.