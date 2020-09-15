Brokerages Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Target Price at C$2.14

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

NVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

TSE:NVA opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

