BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 33.0% in August

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

