Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

