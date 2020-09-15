CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Critical Review

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.72 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40% Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

