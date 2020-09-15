California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,731 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,793,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

