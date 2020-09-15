California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,632 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $35,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

