California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 89,054 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 601,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,282,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

