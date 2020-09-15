California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Aptiv worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

