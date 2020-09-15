California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Yum China worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 487,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 147.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 321.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $26,827,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. 20,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,365. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

