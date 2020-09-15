California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Coupa Software worth $32,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

COUP traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $252.43. 11,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.76 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $51,901,753. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

