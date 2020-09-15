California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Marvell Technology Group worth $40,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

