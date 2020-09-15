California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

