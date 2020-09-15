California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Atlassian worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,543. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

