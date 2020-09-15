California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,379 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. 2,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

