California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 857 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,239. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.